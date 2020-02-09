Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret J. (Peggy) McFadyen. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

Another angel has received her wings and re-joins her family. It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Peggy, a beloved grandmother, mother, sister, aunt, wife and faithful friend to many. Peggy passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 at Kiwanis Pavilion, after a debilitating battle with Lewy body dementia. Peggy was pre-deceased by her husband Warren, her two children Wain and Linda, and her sister Betty. She is survived by her only grandchild Lori (Craig), brother-in- law Jack (Marie), brother-in-law Lou, sister-in-law Ann, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Peggy was born in Minnedosa, Manitoba where she was raised by her grandmother. She married her loving husband in 1956 and had two beautiful children, while residing in Winnipeg. Warren was military and the family was re-located to Victoria in 1970, where her legacy as an Office Manager for Harman Law began. She loved her work and is still remembered for her skills in her profession. Her passion to help others led her to volunteer for over 30 years at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Unfortunately, a broken hip prevented her from returning to the volunteer work she so enjoyed. She was an active member of North Park Manor Society and a devoted member of First Baptist Church.



Peggy spent her life caring selflessly for others and enjoyed spending time with her family, having tea with friends and being social whenever she had the opportunity. She was an incredible woman who, despite facing insurmountable tragedy during her life, flourished and remained a bright light in so many lives. She was loved, cherished, respected and admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is dearly missed by her friends, her remaining family and especially her granddaughter.



The family wish to thank all those involved in her care throughout her journey, and especially Dr. Manville and the caring RN’s, LPN’s and HCW’s at Kiwanis Pavilion for the last three years.



“Grandmothers may pass, but the lessons and memories they leave behind are imprinted on our hearts forever.”



A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 2:30pm at the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC.



Flowers are gratefully declined. Please consider a donation to the BCSPCA, Victoria Hospice or Kiwanis Pavilion, in Peggy’s memory.

