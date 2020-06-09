Margaret Jean Tait (nee Macey), age 87, passed away peacefully May 27, 2020 after a lengthy battle with heart disease. She was born June 11, 1933 in Vancouver, British Columbia to Herbert and Gladys Macey. She married her friend and love, Henry Drysdale Tait, October 31, 1953 and lived in West Vancouver until 2000 when they moved to Sidney on Vancouver Island so as to be closer to family.



Margaret was an avid philatelist and had one of most extensive collections of stamps and morning covers in Canada.



Margaret is survived by her husband Henry, daughter Patricia (Stu), Grandchildren Ryan (Mae) and Chelsea (Shane), Oliver, two great grandchildren Gabriel and Alexander, sisters Judy (Ivar), Susan (Garry) and many nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her son Robert.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that consideration be given to donate to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit. There will be no service at Margaret's request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store