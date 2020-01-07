Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. DEBRUYN. View Sign Obituary

Margaret Lorraine (née Wensley) Debruyn, 83, of Esquimalt, B.C. passed away Dec. 20, 2019. She was born March 30, 1936 to parents, Alfred & Hazel Wensely, farmers in Borden, Sask, where she attended its 1 room school, & later moved to Calgary, AB where she married her first husband, Jacobus De Bruijne, a Cdn soldier. She followed him on his postings & eventually settled in Esquimalt where she worked as a care aide & home care provider. She divorced Jac & was partner to Joe Walarius, a car mechanic, for more than 30 years. She had 4 children & 6 grandchildren.



She enjoyed having family & friends over, watching The Wheel of Fortune & Heartland, listening to Patsy Cline, Patty Page & Merle Haggard, & remembering the hard times of Prairie farmers & the good times of large threshing crews coming to their farm.



Margaret is survived by Russel & Lorne Wensley, her brothers,; Caroline née Wensley, sister, surviving family members of Wilbert Wensley & Helen Garnes, her late brother & sister; Jacobus De Bruijne, ex-husband, Mary-Anne (Louise) De Bruijne, daughter, Li-Lana & Jean-Jac De Bruijne (Barry) her grandchildren, Bill & James Debruyne, sons; Darryl Debruyn, son, & his wife, Lori; Kayla, Joseph, & Sierra (Angie) Harper, her grandchildren & Sarah Mason, dear friend.



She was preceded in her passing by her parents, Alfred & Hazel; her brother, Wilbert Wensley; her sister, Helen Garnes, her partner, Joe Walarius; & her grandson, Daniel DeBruijne-Lam.



The family wishes to thank, Sarah, the doctors and nurses at VicGH; the staff at Eagle Creek Medical Clinic and her home care providers: thanks to you all, she stayed at home

