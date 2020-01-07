Margaret Lorraine (née Wensley) Debruyn, 83, of Esquimalt, B.C. passed away Dec. 20, 2019. She was born March 30, 1936 to parents, Alfred & Hazel Wensely, farmers in Borden, Sask, where she attended its 1 room school, & later moved to Calgary, AB where she married her first husband, Jacobus De Bruijne, a Cdn soldier. She followed him on his postings & eventually settled in Esquimalt where she worked as a care aide & home care provider. She divorced Jac & was partner to Joe Walarius, a car mechanic, for more than 30 years. She had 4 children & 6 grandchildren.
She enjoyed having family & friends over, watching The Wheel of Fortune & Heartland, listening to Patsy Cline, Patty Page & Merle Haggard, & remembering the hard times of Prairie farmers & the good times of large threshing crews coming to their farm.
Margaret is survived by Russel & Lorne Wensley, her brothers,; Caroline née Wensley, sister, surviving family members of Wilbert Wensley & Helen Garnes, her late brother & sister; Jacobus De Bruijne, ex-husband, Mary-Anne (Louise) De Bruijne, daughter, Li-Lana & Jean-Jac De Bruijne (Barry) her grandchildren, Bill & James Debruyne, sons; Darryl Debruyn, son, & his wife, Lori; Kayla, Joseph, & Sierra (Angie) Harper, her grandchildren & Sarah Mason, dear friend.
She was preceded in her passing by her parents, Alfred & Hazel; her brother, Wilbert Wensley; her sister, Helen Garnes, her partner, Joe Walarius; & her grandson, Daniel DeBruijne-Lam.
The family wishes to thank, Sarah, the doctors and nurses at VicGH; the staff at Eagle Creek Medical Clinic and her home care providers: thanks to you all, she stayed at home
Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 7, 2020