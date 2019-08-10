Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. WILKINSON. View Sign Obituary

On August 2nd, at the age of 86, Margaret left us to go on her "cosmic journey", joining her beloved husband Phil and daughter Kathy (dec.). Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Tracy (Garry), Kealy (Darryl), grandchildren Christopher (Jordan), Danielle (Peter), Anthony (Carly), Krista (Ken), Lucy, her five great grandchildren, and Msgr. Peter Wilkinson (brother-in-law). Margaret was born to Ralph and Muriel Day in Goodfish Lake, Alberta on Nov 14, 1932, the eldest of 8 children. She travelled the country living with her Grandparents, before settling in Cordova Bay where she met and married Phil, the love of her life; here they built homes, and raised their 3 girls. Margaret was happiest when on the boat, the golf course, or puttering in her garden with dog Max by her side. A tireless supporter of her family in all of their athletic endeavours, Mom was our staunchest supporter! A beautiful and positive spirit who "loved life" to the fullest, Margaret will be fondly remembered by her extended family and friends across the country. A private service will be held at St. Stephen's Church. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Saanich Peninsula Extended Care who looked after Mom so lovingly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mt. Newton Centre Society.

Published in The Times Colonist from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

