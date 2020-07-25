It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Margaret Lang (Pate). With her kind gentle demeanour & radiant smile she was instantly welcomed by all. Born in Edinburgh Scotland on April 26/1928, she immigrated with husband Bob to the Ottawa valley in 1954 where they started their family. In 1970 they packed up all of their belongings & 3 boys and moved west settling in the Gordon Head neighbourhood of Victoria . Maggie had many joys in her life, sewing, quilting, singing, camping to name a few but above all was being a strong loving mother. She was the backbone of our family!. Predeceased by husband Bob June 2005 and survived by sons Jim, Scott (Jaine), Ian (Jodi). Grandchildren Devon (Channa), Dallas (Amanda). Tegan (Justin), Niki (Sanjai). Great grandchildren Easton, Gunner, Cali. Many thanks to the staff at Highgate Lodge and all of the doctors & nurses at the orthopedic & hospice wards at the RJH for the compassionate care they provided in her final days. In lieu of flowers donations to the Victoria Hospice Society. A small family will be held in the future. REST IN PEACE MAGGIE WE LOVE YOU.



