MINTER, Margaret Leith (Morrison) 1932 - 2020 Margaret passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, a beautiful sunny Valentine's Day at the Royal Jubilee Hospital with her family by her side. Margaret, the only daughter of Thomas and Margaret Morrison, was born in Inverurie, Scotland on June 12th, 1932. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert in 2005, she will be fondly remembered by her son Philip (Patti), her daughter Beverlea Shepherd (Art), her grandsons Aidan and Cameron Shepherd, and her daughter Joan Stetchman (Brent) and step-grandchildren Abigail and Lucas Stetchman, all of Victoria. She had many passions in life, writing poetry, world-wide travel and reading, but most important to her was her family. She loved going for her afternoon walks and greeting all the neighbourhood dogs by name. The family would like to thank the staff at The Royal Jubilee Hospital for their excellent care in her final days, Parkwood Place Retirement Residence and three special women, her home care staff; Bonnie, Lynne, and Veronica. A memorial service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at: First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Royal Oak on Friday, February 28th, 2020 at 2pm. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to Victoria Hospitals Foundation. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020