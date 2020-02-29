RIMMER, Margaret Leona March 5, 1935 - February 17, 2020 Margaret suddenly passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She leaves behind her children, Russ (Deb), Kelly (Lisa), and Paul (Kathy); 5 grandsons, Dylan, Lucas, Nick, Mathew, and Chris; sisters-in-law, Leslie and Shirley and many nieces and nephews. Margaret enjoyed curling, painting and travelling with family and friends. She has now joined her husband Tom of 62 years and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Margaret's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020