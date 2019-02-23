THOMPSON, Margaret Lettice It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mother Margaret on February 13th, 2019 at age 85. She will be forever loved and deeply missed. Predeceased by infant son Alexander and loving husband Peter in 1995. Survived by her children Christopher (Ellen) and John (Cathy and daughter Miranda). She enjoyed travelling, good food and the company of friends. She was a 60 year member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She had a wonderful sense of humor and we were blessed to have her in our lives. Love you mom. Condolences through carefuneral.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019