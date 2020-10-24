TAYLOR, Margaret Louise It is with great sadness the family of Margaret Louise Taylor announce her passing. She passed quietly in her sleep on October 3, 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. She leaves behind her loving sons, Mark Andrew Taylor and Graham Edward Taylor, daughter-in-law Kirsty, brother Ken Vaux, grandchildren Amy, Robert, Sidney and Layla, as well as other family throughout B.C. and Alberta. Margaret was a wonderful mother and grandmother as well as an incredible home maker who was always there for her family. She loved volunteering at Saanich Peninsula Hospital where she worked in the gift shop and helped with fundraising for 25 years. Marg was so giving to others with her time and great sense of humour. She will be fondly remembered and never forgotten for all her good deeds and love she shared with family and friends, always making sure everyone was cared for. At Margaret's request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held. Please email getelectric@telus.net
before November 2nd for information.