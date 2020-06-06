Margaret M. Chesson
November 10, 1923 - May 24, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Margaret Mary Chesson (née Macdonald) announces her passing after a brief hospital stay on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. She was 96.

Margaret is survived by her remaining children Ruth, Alastair, and Richard, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her husband Jack, sister Catherine, daughter Ann, and sons Peter and Michael.

Margaret will be laid to rest beside Jack at the Beechwood Cemetery in Ottawa. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested a donation to your local SPCA.

Published in The Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
