Born in England, the youngest of 3 children, Margaret emigrated to Canada travelling on her own with 6 of her children in 1958, joining her husband Alan already here. They settled in Victoria and raised the growing family of 9 children. Margaret worked at the Holyrood House for many years until its closing when she retired. Through those years she and Alan enjoyed evenings dancing at the Air Force Wing. She was an avid 5 pin bowler and was a top bowler on her Seniors League. She was very fit up until this year, walking everyday and sometimes hard to keep up with. Margaret attended all of her children and grandchildren's events and was the Team Mom for all the guys on the ball team. She loved rides on various carousels and her favourite hobbies were playing cards (Budget & Rummoli particularly), doing jigsaw puzzles, playing Bingo and watching tennis. Gardening was a joy, she loved flowers especially her roses. Margaret was a long-standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion and a Poppy Fund Volunteer. Margaret was always there for her family, keeping us all connected. She remembered all the grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great-great grandchild, never forgetting a birthday or special occasion. She always had a smile and her greatest joy was when the family was spending time together. She had great friends and enjoyed visits with them. Margaret was a devoted Catholic who attended Church regularly. She will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Poppy Fund, the SPCA or the Firefighters Burn Fund of Greater Victoria.



A thank you to all the nurses at the Royal Jubilee, community nurses and other medical staff who helped her through these last months. There were always comments of what a wonderful lady she was. All much appreciated.



Arrangements are being made for a private family service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store