Margaret Mary (Andrews) Dunbar of Port Coquitlam died after a short illness, lived a long fulfilling life of 86 years. Born in Winnipeg, eldest daughter of Willis and Margaret (Dunlop) Andrews, she married Roy, and became established in Victoria, living in Burnaby after Roy exited the RCN settling in Port Coquitlam for their retirement years.







Margaret is predeceased by her husband Roy and sisters Helen and Eva. She is survived by her sisters Val and Glennis and by her three sons Steven (Erin), David (Leslie) and Michael (Ana Maria). She was blessed with seven granddaughters Ceilidh, Bronwyn, Jacqueline, Amanda, Kathleen, Ainsley and Charlotte and one great grandson Ryder.







The family thanks staff at Eagle Ridge hospital and asks that you consider a donation to your local hospital foundation.

