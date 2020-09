Margaret Mazur

Or Copy this URL to Share

MAZUR, Margaret M. December 04, 1924 - August 03, 2020 OUR BEAUTIFUL, ATHLETIC & MUSICAL mother passed away peacefully on August 3rd at home on Ridgeway Street where she lived since 1964. Born in Stoke-on-Trent, England in 1924, she emigrated to Canada in 1954. Survived by her 4 children and 5 grandchildren. Her graveside Anglican service was August 11, 2020 at Hatley Memorial Gardens. Buried beside her beloved husband Julian who died in 2006.







