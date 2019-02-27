Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Irene" McDonald. View Sign

McDONALD, Margaret "Irene" June 15, 1917 - February 24, 2019 A valiant veteran - RCAF(WD), Flight Sgt., Code and Cypher Specialist, Enigma and Ultra Secret: An esteemed educator, nurturer of exceptional children (Ottawa); introducer of Family Life Education (Victoria); and volunteer extraordinaire for the Canadian Club of Victoria, Retired Teachers of Ontario, Canadian Cancer Society, First Metropolitan United Church and many more. A full and good life of 101.5 years has ended. Left to carry on her legacy are her ever loving daughter, Catherine Ann and ten nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald McDonald and six brothers and sisters including three centenarians. A Memorial Service will be held at First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Rd., Victoria on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Canadian Club of Victoria's Camosun College Bursary, or the Canadian Cancer Society-BC and Yukon Div. would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be offered at







