MINTY, Margaret (Hutchinson) Margaret, 84, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 27, 2019. She had been battling cancer and spent her remaining months in the Victoria Hospice, where she was very well taken care of by the nurses, doctors and many volunteers. She was visited regularly by her friends, family, and members from the hospital auxiliary with which she was an enthusiastic and dedicated supporter for 13 years, as well as members of the Eastern Star with whom she had enjoyed so many memorable times and experiences. These visits meant the world to her, in particular the treats and meals that were brought were bright moments to her days. Margaret was born July 15th, 1934 in Saskatchewan and as the child of an RCMP officer, made her way to Vancouver Island which became her spiritual home. There she met her husband Frank Minty and they were married in 1958. Her hobbies were numerous which occupied her very active and creative mind. She made greeting cards, floral displays, knit and crocheted an incredible portfolio of work. A very active individual she enjoyed playing cards and socializing with people she met through the Newcomers club, and the RCMP members and wives. She enjoyed travelling, in particular cruises to Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, particularly when friends or family were able to join her and her husband. Fond memories of camping in the trailers and numerous road trips over the years throughout North America will be cherished by her children. She volunteered extensively, contributing to the communities where she lived, particularly Hospital Auxiliaries at Riverside Hospital in Ottawa, the St. Albert General Hospital and the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. Her contribution to knitting programs was legendary and there are many out there who have benefited from her instruction and support in that particular skill! Her love of dancing and music inspired both her sons who both continued that tradition. She was very proud of her family, and is survived by her husband Frank Minty, her son Jim Minty of Edmonds, Washington and her son Alan Minty (Colleen) and grandchildren Alison and Ward of Calgary, Alberta. Donations in her name to the Hospital Auxiliary organizations listed would be appropriate if so inclined. Condolences may be offered to the family at







