Margaret (Hobbs) NORTH
June 03, 1922 - November 08, 2020
Margaret was born in Edmonton, Alberta, and later moved to Gilbert Plains, Manitoba where she spent her childhood years. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba in 1943. Margaret then served with the British Admiralty Technical Mission from June 1943 until May 1945. In August 1947 Margaret married Alton North in Carman, Manitoba. They lived for 32 years in Woodhaven in Winnipeg, Manitoba where they raised four children. Margaret later worked in the Winnipeg Public Library until her retirement in 1986 when she and Alton moved to Victoria, BC. Her passion for travel took her and Alton to almost every continent - some places at the time were considered quite exotic - Russia in 1972, India in 1973, China in 1980. Margaret was predeceased by Alton in September 2007 after 60 years of marriage. Margaret's greatest delight in the past ten years was receiving and pouring over the steady stream of packages that arrived at her door filled with pictures, CD's, books, newspaper clippings and memorabilia sent from Rich in Winnipeg and the weekly family dinners in her home that included her children, grandchildren, and more recently her great-grandchildren. Margaret is survived by her four children, Dorian (Laurie) of Quadra Island, BC, Richard (Chris) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Mary of Victoria, BC, and Margie (Brian) of Victoria, B.C. Nana is also survived by grandchildren Ben (Gillian) and Angela(Scott) of Victoria, BC, and Kristian (Maude) of Montreal QC, great-granddaughters Eleanor and Beatrice of Victoria, BC, and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
