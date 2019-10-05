It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our beautiful matriarch, Margaret Ruth Bieller on September 27th, 2019, one day after her and Len's 72nd wedding anniversary.



Margaret was a beloved wife to Leonard and mother to Rod (Lisa), Marlene (Darvin) and Barry; grandmother to Daniel (Tara); great grandmother to Avery and Isla; and last remaining sister to Irene.



Born in Tugaske, Saskatchewan, Margaret and Len moved to Victoria following their wedding in 1947.



She was a determined, unselfish, gentle soul who touched the lives of all she met with her unwavering kindness, her faith and love for her family, her sweetness and grace, priceless sense of humour and endless stream of engaging stories.



She loved life and gave everything for her family. She will be deeply and forever missed.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th at Grace Lutheran Church, 1273 Fort Street, Victoria, BC.

