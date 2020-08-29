REDDIN, Margaret Rita Margaret Rita Reddin passed away peacefully at Kelowna Hospice House on August 17, 2020 with family by her side. After a year battle with cancer, she succumb to her illness at the age of 73. She was born on October 19, 1946 in Victoria, B.C. to Sarah and Robert Anderson. Margaret is predeceased by her parents and her brother Bob Anderson, from Victoria. Margaret is survived by her two children Harry (Wanda) and Helen (Mark Mariotto); and her five grandchildren Carson and Cole; and Sarah, Anna and Jenna whom she loved dearly. Margaret moved from Comox to Kelowna in 1976. She enjoyed meeting families through her children's school activities and sports in Rutland and always enjoyed the camaraderie of this great community. Margaret worked at Vanguard, on the Fintry Queen and then at B.C. Fruit Packers for close to thirty years where she met many friends who felt more like family. She had a soft spot for animals and volunteered her time to the SPCA. Anyone that met Margaret loved Margaret - and if they didn't - it was their problem.:) She was a very caring, considerate, and loving woman who gave more than she received. She had many talents including gardening, cooking, and baking and was a jack of all trades around the house. Margaret was a fun loving, social person who always made you feel welcome. She was fiercely proud of her children. Special thanks to the loving staff at Kelowna Hospice. Their friendship and care for Mom and her children during this difficult time will always be remembered. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.firstmemorialfuneralkelowna.com
