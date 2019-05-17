Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Rolstone. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

ROLSTONE, Margaret (Brown) A LIFE WELL LIVED Famously opinionated, Margaret made her last wildly inappropriate (and probably sarcastic) comment on May 8, 2019 - just 2 days short of her 95th birthday! Known affectionately as "Nanny", Margaret Brown was born in Edmonton in 1924. Parents (Harold and Evelina) emigrated from London, England in 1909. Three much older brothers (deceased): Percy, Leslie and Ronald. She attended Jasper Place, Westmount, and McTavish Business Schools in Edmonton. After a long distance courtship (he was stationed in NWT) she married Ivan Rolstone RCMP in 1949. They had 54 devoted and interesting years together in Calgary, High River, Ottawa and Victoria. Accomplished seamstress: Margaret taught many years in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa. Margaret then spent 20 years as the Executive Assistant to prominent Ottawa businessman (and Ottawa Rough Riders owner) David Loeb. They won 3 Grey Cup and she used the 1969 Grey Cup as a punch bowl for annual Christmas Party at the house on Kilborn - awesome! Marg and Ivan moved to Victoria in 1987 for a long wonderful retirement - though (ever stylish) she did complain that the nice weather did not give her enough opportunities to wear her mink coat! The matriarch of the Rolstone Clan is survived by son Roy (Jannie aka - The Popcorn Lady) of Victoria (retired executive) and daughter Lindael of Kamloops (retired counsellor). Four grandsons - Derek (Barbara) of Winnipeg (HR Director), Jason of Victoria (Designer), Kevin Kennedy (RC Navy in Nfld) , and Carl (Caeleen) Kennedy - RCMP in Kamloops - and four (just for good measure) great-granddaughters - Rylee, Jaiden, Katie, Olivia. Nieces - Susan, Wendy, Margie, Judy, Patty. Nephews - Ron, Eric, David, Stuart. Margaret led a full life, always getting involved in the community. She was on the Boards of the Single Parents Centre and Broadmead Lodge. She was always (in an extremely determined way) working to raise donations for important causes. Ivan and Margaret were very involved in the RCMP Vets Assoc. and the Canadian Club. Always generous with her time and money, Margaret made dresses for bridal parties, hosted foreign exchange students and proposed friends (successfully) for the Order of Canada. She worked on numerous election campaigns as a proud lifetime Conservative (and perhaps, unsurprisingly, was on first name basis with PM Stephen Harper). She was a vociferous proponent of the monarchy and all things British. Her dry wit and contrariness will be missed by all! Margaret was no wallflower and was not afraid to tell it like it is - she recently expressed remorse that she would not be able to see the upcoming change in the federal government that is sure to happen in October. Margaret was a world traveller - often dragging (somewhat begrudgingly) Ivan to all 6 continents on dozens of cruises and other adventures. They also loved annual trips to St. Pete's, FL. and later, Kelowna. Big thanks (and perhaps maybe some apologies?) to her friends/staff at the Parkwood where she lived the past 10 years - and also more recently at the Selkirk. Deep gratitude is in order for the support everyone gave in her last years. Special heartfelt appreciation for the loving efforts of Roy, Jannie and Jason for all they did. Nanny - you were a hurricane of strength, determination and candor who touched so many lives: there aren't too many like you ….. you were one of the last "Great Broads". You will be greatly missed, and Heaven is better place with you now there. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Margaret's name to a charity that she would have appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at







ROLSTONE, Margaret (Brown) A LIFE WELL LIVED Famously opinionated, Margaret made her last wildly inappropriate (and probably sarcastic) comment on May 8, 2019 - just 2 days short of her 95th birthday! Known affectionately as "Nanny", Margaret Brown was born in Edmonton in 1924. Parents (Harold and Evelina) emigrated from London, England in 1909. Three much older brothers (deceased): Percy, Leslie and Ronald. She attended Jasper Place, Westmount, and McTavish Business Schools in Edmonton. After a long distance courtship (he was stationed in NWT) she married Ivan Rolstone RCMP in 1949. They had 54 devoted and interesting years together in Calgary, High River, Ottawa and Victoria. Accomplished seamstress: Margaret taught many years in Calgary, Winnipeg, and Ottawa. Margaret then spent 20 years as the Executive Assistant to prominent Ottawa businessman (and Ottawa Rough Riders owner) David Loeb. They won 3 Grey Cup and she used the 1969 Grey Cup as a punch bowl for annual Christmas Party at the house on Kilborn - awesome! Marg and Ivan moved to Victoria in 1987 for a long wonderful retirement - though (ever stylish) she did complain that the nice weather did not give her enough opportunities to wear her mink coat! The matriarch of the Rolstone Clan is survived by son Roy (Jannie aka - The Popcorn Lady) of Victoria (retired executive) and daughter Lindael of Kamloops (retired counsellor). Four grandsons - Derek (Barbara) of Winnipeg (HR Director), Jason of Victoria (Designer), Kevin Kennedy (RC Navy in Nfld) , and Carl (Caeleen) Kennedy - RCMP in Kamloops - and four (just for good measure) great-granddaughters - Rylee, Jaiden, Katie, Olivia. Nieces - Susan, Wendy, Margie, Judy, Patty. Nephews - Ron, Eric, David, Stuart. Margaret led a full life, always getting involved in the community. She was on the Boards of the Single Parents Centre and Broadmead Lodge. She was always (in an extremely determined way) working to raise donations for important causes. Ivan and Margaret were very involved in the RCMP Vets Assoc. and the Canadian Club. Always generous with her time and money, Margaret made dresses for bridal parties, hosted foreign exchange students and proposed friends (successfully) for the Order of Canada. She worked on numerous election campaigns as a proud lifetime Conservative (and perhaps, unsurprisingly, was on first name basis with PM Stephen Harper). She was a vociferous proponent of the monarchy and all things British. Her dry wit and contrariness will be missed by all! Margaret was no wallflower and was not afraid to tell it like it is - she recently expressed remorse that she would not be able to see the upcoming change in the federal government that is sure to happen in October. Margaret was a world traveller - often dragging (somewhat begrudgingly) Ivan to all 6 continents on dozens of cruises and other adventures. They also loved annual trips to St. Pete's, FL. and later, Kelowna. Big thanks (and perhaps maybe some apologies?) to her friends/staff at the Parkwood where she lived the past 10 years - and also more recently at the Selkirk. Deep gratitude is in order for the support everyone gave in her last years. Special heartfelt appreciation for the loving efforts of Roy, Jannie and Jason for all they did. Nanny - you were a hurricane of strength, determination and candor who touched so many lives: there aren't too many like you ….. you were one of the last "Great Broads". You will be greatly missed, and Heaven is better place with you now there. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Margaret's name to a charity that she would have appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 17 to May 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close