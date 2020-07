August 28, 1943 - July 12, 2017



It is hard to believe that three years have already passed. We miss you tremendously and keep you close in our thoughts and hearts every single day. We cherish the memories and take some comfort in knowing that you and Dad are now together again. We love you both so very, very much.



Love always,



Lara, Jeremy, Dylan & Marisa



