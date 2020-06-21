Margaret was born in Winnipeg to George and Sarah South, and the family moved to Victoria BC when Margaret and her brother Charlie were young teenagers. Margaret and Brian were married July 3, 1954. Their daughter Marian was born 3 years later, followed soon by Michael, and 7 years later by Richard. Margaret worked part time as the children grew up, so she had time for her many hobbies, which included sewing, painting, gardening, card making, knitting and enjoying a good book.



She will be sadly missed by Brian, Marian (Joe), Michael (Jocelyn), Richard (Wendy) as well as Charlie (Sheila, Jesse and Sheryl), and her precious grandchildren Daniel, Kelly, Stefan, Chantelle and Sophie. The family will be celebrating her life privately.



