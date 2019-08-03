RIDDOCH, Margaret Rose Born on November 25, 1938 in Tilston. MB. Passed away on August 1, 2019. Mom/Grandma will be missed by her children, Brent, Brenda (Paul), Bonnie (Jim); grandchildren, Melise (Shawn), Michelle (Jared), Ty, Craig, Aaron and great granddaughter, Emma. A Celebration of Life will be at Trafalgar/Pro Patria Legion on 411 Gorge Rd. E on Wednesday, August 7 from 1- 3 pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019