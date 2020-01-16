HILL, Margaret "Sandy" Allison (nee MacDonell) December 21, 1933 - Brooklyn, New York, U.S.A. December 29, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta Margaret Hill of Calgary, AB passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Sandy was raised in Saskatoon with her sister Dee Reid. There she embraced her love for the piano which she later shared with her daughter Allison. She went to the University of Saskatchewan and worked in her Father Bruce's radiology practice. Sandy married the love of her life Jim Hill on June 22, 1957 in Saskatoon. Together they raised three children in Edmonton and Victoria before moving to Calgary in 1986. Sandy was an avid reader and bridge player, and golfed all over the world with husband Jim. For most of her life she hosted a Sunday family dinner sharing her love, warmth, support and understanding. Everyone who knew her will miss her kindness, generosity and sweet smile. Sandy is lovingly remembered by her sons, Gord Hill (Laura) and Alec Hill (Esme Varvis); son-in-law Rick Broenink, grandchildren, James and Katie Broenink, Apollo and Ulysses Hill, and Amanda and Amber Lockhart; sister Dee Reid, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Sandy was predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Allison Broenink. Funeral Services will be held at Southwood United Church (10690 Elbow Drive S.W., Calgary, AB) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow in the Church Hall. If friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to Ovarian Cancer Canada, telephone: 604-676-3428 Ext. 341, https://ovariancanada.org/. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed at www.McInnisandHolloway.com. A tree will be planted in living memory of Sandy. McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES, Chapel of the Bells, 2720 CENTRE STREET NORTH, CALGARY, AB, T2E 2V6, Telephone: 403-243-8200.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020