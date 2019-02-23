Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Sanyia Shama. View Sign

SHAMA, Margaret Sanyia January 7, 1931 - February 17, 2019 Margaret passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with loved ones by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Ali (Tootsie) Shama and her grandson Harpaul. Mom will be forever missed by her daughters: Roxanna (Gordie) Thompson, Soraya (Herb) Dhillon, Farah (Tom) Wikstrom, Lisa (Mathias) Shama, and her son, Al (Sheila) Shama. Gramma S also leaves behind her special treasures: grandchildren, Steven, Darcy (Katherine), Krister (Priscilla), Jordan, Kurtis, and Annie Margaret. She was also blessed with great-grandsons, Levi and Theodore. Margaret was born and raised in Victoria, the third child of Laboo and Laura Dien (deceased). Margaret also leaves behind her brother, sisters, in-laws, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, acquaintances and her Beau Kitty. Mom was a complex, independent woman who enjoyed family, travel, adventures, career, retirement and everything in between. She was an inspiration to all who knew her and she was Mom to all. Mom was loving and generous beyond measure and she always had extra room at her table. Mom loved nature and had an amazing "green thumb". Though your earthly life's journey has come to an end, You've gone to see your Saviour and His garden now to tend. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria. Condolences for the family may be shared on







4725 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019

