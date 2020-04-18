SAUNDERS, Margaret "Dell" November 12, 1934 - April 08, 2020 Dell passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. She was a strong and loving woman and will be remembered and missed by all who knew her. Dell was born in Saskatchewan but spent most of her life in Victoria, until retiring to Qualicum Beach with her loving husband of 62 years. Dell was predeceased by her brother Barry and survived by her husband Robert, her 3 sons Steve (Lois), Roy (Dawn), Gary (Karen), her 6 grandchildren Ben, Kate, Jamie, Brad, Devin, and Brielle, her sister Adeline, and her brother Gerry (Sylvia). No service will be held. Thank you to the Nursing staff at Nanaimo Regional Hospital and Cowichan Lodge, who showed such compassion in her final days.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020