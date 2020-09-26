ALLEN, Margaret Sheila March 20, 1927 - September 15, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden loss of our family matriarch, known as Mum, Granma, Honeybun, G.G., Great-Gran or Auntie Marg. Mum died peacefully at Victoria General Hospital after being admitted earlier in the day. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bill, parents Hugh and Doris McCulloch, brother Bill and his wife Edna, sister Isobel and her husband Doug and nephew Steve, mother-in-law Mildred and her husband Charles, brother-in-law Dave and his wife Thelma. FAMILY MEANT EVERYTHING TO MUM. She leaves behind her sons Dave (Sharon), Jim (Rita), Murray (Lana), grandchildren Kevin (Leanne), Bryan (Amanda), Lyndsay (Iain), Chris (Kim), Mike, Kendall and Morgan, great-grandchildren Justin, Riley, Hailey, Tyson, Alliyah, Brooklyn, Brianna, Emily and Ashley to celebrate her amazing life. Many other loving family members and her close long-time friends are sharing our loss. Over the years Mum spent many hours volunteering her time for many different causes. These included serving in the Tuck Shop at Sunset Lodge, canvassing for the Salvation Army, working with the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary - first at the Esquimalt Branch #172 and later at Trafalgar/Pro Pats Branch #292, regularly helping in the Tuck Shop at Broadmead Lodge and at the veterans' birthday parties at Broadmead. As a result of her time spent volunteering at the Broadmead Lodge she was honoured in 2009 with a Life-Time Membership in the Broadmead Care Society and in 2015 Mum received her forty year service pin from the Royal Canadian Legion. It was with pride Mum called Esquimalt her home for 64 years. The wonderful people, she met over this time, are what made it so special to her. The last four years of Mum's life was spent living at the Renaissance Retirement Residence on Esquimalt Road where she again made many friends and reconnected with several other long time Esquimalt residents. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the management & staff at the Renaissance for always being there for Mum. We also would like to acknowledge the assistance provided Mum by her VIHA care-workers. Mum, you will always be with us in our hearts and we will truly cherish the memories that you left us with. Due to COVID-19, a small family gathering will be held to honour Mum with a more inclusive event to celebrate her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mum's name to the Broadmead Care Society, or the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary at the Trafalgar/Pro Pats Branch #292. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com