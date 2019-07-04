SYLVESTER, Margaret (Peggy) December 29th, 1933 - July 4th 1969 It has been 50 years today Peggy since you went away. We still miss you and often think what it would have been like if you had stayed. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed And held so dear. Sisters Pat, Sharon, Brenda; brothers Ross, Bert; children Ricky, Deryck, Gerry, Debbie, Mary Anne.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 4 to July 5, 2019