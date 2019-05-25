Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Yvonne CHEADLE. View Sign Obituary

Margaret Yvonne Cheadle passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Yvonne was born December 27th, 1928 in Viceroy, Saskatchewan and raised mainly in Carlyle, Saskatchewan. Predeceased by her husband Bill, Yvonne is survived by her three children Bruce (Caroline), Bonnie (Harry) and Chris (Janice) and four grandchildren Walter and Jesse Spooner from Winnipeg, Dylan and Evan Cheadle from Victoria. Yvonne began her long teaching career in Winnipeg, where in 1953, she met and married Bill, a charming young military officer. Military postings took them to Germany, Shilo, Churchill, Halifax, Winnipeg, Toronto and finally Victoria, where they settled in North Saanich in 1978. Yvonne was an avid gardener, a scrabble master, nature enthusiast, dog lover, cook, and a voracious reader. She was kind, generous, gentle, intelligent, dignified and gracious. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is dearly missed by her family and friends. We offer our heartfelt thanks to the loving, caring staff at the Peninsula and most recently at Extended Care Unit at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their kindness and devotion to Yvonne during the last years of her life.



A memorial service for Yvonne will be at 200 pm on June 3 at St. Paul's United Church, where she enjoyed the fellowship the congregation for many years. 2410 Malaview Ave, Sidney. Donations in lieu of flowers to any Alzheimer's organization in your community is appreciated.

