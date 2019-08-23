Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margi Thompson. View Sign Obituary

THOMPSON, Margi A. August 29, 1930 - August 16, 2019 Margi Thompson (Galloway) passed away at Resthaven Lodge in Sidney short weeks before her 66th wedding anniversary. Raised in Vancouver by parents and grandparents she adored, she was Gordon's cherished wife and partner, a mother, grandmother, a friend to many and most things furry. Margi loved to laugh, she loved to read, she loved her critters, her family and friends and the home where she made them welcome. Invitations to her table were treasured where the consummate hostess would quote Dickens, Burns and 'Scarlett O'Hara'. She loved her needlework, knitting and cooking until arthritis crippled her hands. Books were her companions. Black and white movies were her escape of choice. That is the Margi her partner and caregiver Gordon, daughter Kate, son Dan, his wife and partner Trudi Roberts and their boys Nick and Chris Thompson will remember before dementia took her from her own life a few years ago. She had friends and family from Vancouver, Ocean Falls, Prince Rupert, Houston, Prince George and Victoria. Margi's friends amongst the staff at Resthaven will miss the quirky sense of humour and grit that remained despite her dementia and crippling ailments. These were people she trusted when her world was uncertain and even her family were strangers to her. Our rock and hers. There won't be a service, Margi hated funerals. Donations to your favourite animal charity, the Pacific Alzheimer's Research Foundation or Cancer research in her name would be a wonderful way to acknowledge her. Or simply lift a scotch or a glass of white wine in her memory.





