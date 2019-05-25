Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margot Esmé Willis. View Sign Obituary

WILLIS, Margot Esmé Margot Esmé Willis, a long time resident of Victoria, who moved to North Saanich in 2016 died on May 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in Palliative Care at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, from complications due to pneumonia. Born in Grande Prairie, Alberta on September 5, 1934, Margot was passionate about music and was a classical pianist. She had fond memories of being asked to play over the CBC when she was in her twenties. She was a long standing volunteer at the E.M.P Gift Shop and the James Bay Community Library. Margot struggled with mental illness for most of her life. Throughout her journey, she connected with many life-time friends who also suffered and were of great comfort to each other. She enjoyed her Friday card games, loved animals, especially her little dog, Molly who was a constant companion. She was also keen on political discussions and was gravely concerned about the environment. She regularly contributed to Nature Conservancy of Canada, Amnesty International and Doctors Without Borders. We would like to thank Dr. Fazlagic at Saanich Peninsula Hospital for his empathetic and professional guidance. She is survived and deeply missed by her daughter, Paula and husband, Luc Sauvé, her son, Peter Willis and her three grandsons, Brook, Logan and Luke and her beloved Molly. No funeral upon request. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 25 to May 26, 2019

