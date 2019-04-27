Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margot Vivian Kemble. View Sign Obituary

KEMBLE, Margot Vivian July 16, 1958 - April 13, 2019 On Saturday, April 13th, Margot passed away in the early hours peacefully after her long and courageous battle with cancer. She was on this planet for sixty amazing years and still had so much more to give. Predeceased by her mother Adrienne Kemble and youngest sibling Roger Kemble (Rog). Surviving family will miss her dearly including her loving spouse of 28 years, Vince Iameo, and her two beautiful now adult boys Pete and Riley Waugh. Additional family members include her father Roger Kemble, daughter-in-law Adrienne, her grandson Seth (Mr. Wonderful) and two adoring sisters Amanda and Julie. Margot had many close friends she kept in close contact with who have sent warm and much appreciated condolences that will be kept dear. Margot was an active member of her community both professionally and personally. Always tackled everything head on, vigorously and with an immense creative spirit that was contagious. She was fun to be around. Her work was her passion and she designed many beautiful gulf island homes that embodied the Westcoast spirit. Margot was particularly instrumental in the very early conceptual stages of the Gabriola Health Center. It was her passionate and committed visual ideas that brought forward the possibility of having a leading edge health care facility on Gabriola Island. Another community project that she was particularly passionate about was organizing house and garden tours for PHC (People for a Healthy Community). For many years she led a team of volunteers seeking interesting and unique properties for an annual tour used to raise funds for PHC programs. All in all she led a sincere and generous life. May she rest in peace, fly with wings of an angel, and breathe love into hearts of those who miss her. A celebration of life will be held mid May on Gabriola Island, and to be announced end of April.







KEMBLE, Margot Vivian July 16, 1958 - April 13, 2019 On Saturday, April 13th, Margot passed away in the early hours peacefully after her long and courageous battle with cancer. She was on this planet for sixty amazing years and still had so much more to give. Predeceased by her mother Adrienne Kemble and youngest sibling Roger Kemble (Rog). Surviving family will miss her dearly including her loving spouse of 28 years, Vince Iameo, and her two beautiful now adult boys Pete and Riley Waugh. Additional family members include her father Roger Kemble, daughter-in-law Adrienne, her grandson Seth (Mr. Wonderful) and two adoring sisters Amanda and Julie. Margot had many close friends she kept in close contact with who have sent warm and much appreciated condolences that will be kept dear. Margot was an active member of her community both professionally and personally. Always tackled everything head on, vigorously and with an immense creative spirit that was contagious. She was fun to be around. Her work was her passion and she designed many beautiful gulf island homes that embodied the Westcoast spirit. Margot was particularly instrumental in the very early conceptual stages of the Gabriola Health Center. It was her passionate and committed visual ideas that brought forward the possibility of having a leading edge health care facility on Gabriola Island. Another community project that she was particularly passionate about was organizing house and garden tours for PHC (People for a Healthy Community). For many years she led a team of volunteers seeking interesting and unique properties for an annual tour used to raise funds for PHC programs. All in all she led a sincere and generous life. May she rest in peace, fly with wings of an angel, and breathe love into hearts of those who miss her. A celebration of life will be held mid May on Gabriola Island, and to be announced end of April. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close