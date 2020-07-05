Mom moved to Victoria in 2004, made many new friends and had lots of adventures. Mom loved a good book, a glass of wine, doing lunch and trying new recipes. Mom was an active participant with Asel and looked forward to her monthly calendar -she loved the dinners and bus trips- thank you Becky and Sam.



Mom was born in Montreal and married Ken Kelly In 1953. (Dad passed away in 1996). Mom will be greatly missed by her children Brian (Marian), N.Y., Sue (Don) Waring, B.C., Michael (Diana), T.O., and Laurie (Ian) Jones, T.O. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mom was predeceased by brother Dennis Byrne and sister Cecile Demers.



The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and wonderful care so Mom could remain at home. Special thanks to Aharon, Tammy, Corina, Candy and Linda and her neighbours and friends at Beckley Manor.



No service per Mom's request.



