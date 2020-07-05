1/1
Marguerite aka Margaret/Maggie KELLY
November 14, 1928 - June 26, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mom moved to Victoria in 2004, made many new friends and had lots of adventures. Mom loved a good book, a glass of wine, doing lunch and trying new recipes. Mom was an active participant with Asel and looked forward to her monthly calendar -she loved the dinners and bus trips- thank you Becky and Sam.

Mom was born in Montreal and married Ken Kelly In 1953. (Dad passed away in 1996). Mom will be greatly missed by her children Brian (Marian), N.Y., Sue (Don) Waring, B.C., Michael (Diana), T.O., and Laurie (Ian) Jones, T.O. She was blessed with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mom was predeceased by brother Dennis Byrne and sister Cecile Demers.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and wonderful care so Mom could remain at home. Special thanks to Aharon, Tammy, Corina, Candy and Linda and her neighbours and friends at Beckley Manor.

No service per Mom's request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved