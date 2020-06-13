FIRTH, Marguerite Colleen (Zaferis) Marguerite was born in Victoria, B.C. on September 29th, 1931 and passed away on June 6th, 2020 at the Heights at Mount View care home. Marguerite was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jack (John) Firth. She is survived by her two sisters Sylvia LoGiudice of San Francisco California and Donna (Sonny) Vickery of Victoria as well as niece Marguerite Vickery and nephews Rick, Frank, and Tony Vickery along with numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins. As the oldest sister Marguerite was responsible for providing care to her younger siblings while her mother and father (Millie and Jimmy) ran numerous cafes in Victoria. Marguerite graduated from Vic High in 1949. Upon graduation Marguerite worked for the Government of British Columbia in Vital Statistics and then had a long career at Sears Victoria in the administration office. Many thanks to Jamna Maher for the support and care provided for the past almost 20 years and the staff at the Heights for assisting Marguerite during her final years. In keeping with Marguerite's wishes a private service will be held at graveside, interment at Hatley Memorial Gardens.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store