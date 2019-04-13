Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Harriet Kendall. View Sign

KENDALL, Marguerite Harriet (nee Saint) November 17, 1923 - March 28, 2019 Born in Dubuc, SK., Marguerite passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Palliative Care Unit at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband, William (Bill) Kendall; brother, John; and parents, she is survived by her son, John (Myriam); daughters, Wendy (Brian), Diane (Jim) and brother-in-law Art (Burtine). She is also survived by grandchildren, Roxana, Nicholas (Banasheh), Andrea (Rustin), Sean (Amber), Jennifer (Vasili), Lee, Zia and Keito; ten great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Marguerite was a retired Registered Nurse. In later years, Marguerite enjoyed painting, golfing, lawn bowling, carpet bowling and playing mini golf. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, April 22nd at St. Anne's/St Edmund's Anglican Church, 407 Wembley Road in Parksville. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to St. Anne's/St. Edmund's Anglican Church or a charity of your choice. To send a condolence to the family please visit





Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

