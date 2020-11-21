Marguerite J. (Billee) Buckingham



Billee passed away peacefully in White Rock BC on Remembrance Day November 11th at the age of 100. She was born August 5th 1920 in Toronto ON and spent her early years happily in the Armdale Nova Scotia area before moving to Victoria where she lived the majority of her life. Billee worked many years for the BC Government (Finance Dept) and enjoyed many lifelong friendships from that time. She enjoyed reading, painting and good conversations especially those involving history and politics. She did some travelling in retirement making two trips to China and went on an artist's retreat to the South of France with her brother Cy. She also had a memorable trip to Haida Gwaii as well as travelling to Hawaii and Mexico.



Billee was predeceased by her parents Jack and Julia Jenkins, her beloved brother Cy Jenkins and sister-in-law Dorothy. Billee was also a war widow losing her first husband "Bud" Cross during the sinking of HMCS Athabaskan in 1944. She was also predeceased by her ex husband George Buckingham in 2002.



Sadly left to grieve are daughters Christine and Nancy, grandsons Mike and Paul (Danielle) Telford, granddaughters Erin (Rick), and Lesley (Derek) Ozero, and beloved great-grandson Rowan Houlgrave. Billee also leaves her special niece Laura Jenkins and nephew Dan (Gail) Jenkins. Our thanks to the Waterford Tsawwassen and the Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion White Rock for their many years of Tender Loving Care.



