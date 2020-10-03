1/
Marguerite J. Wick
September 23, 1930 - September 27, 2020
M Joyce Wick, September 23, 1930-September 27, 2020. Born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, married "Jack" Wick in Winnipeg, April 1950 and moved to Victoria with their three children, Laurie, Fred and Dawn in 1963. Joyce finished her working career with the Ministry of Labour and devoted her time to nursing her husband before his passing. Her husband and children all predeceased her, along with her parents, 2 sisters and her brother. She is survived by one sister, Shann (Steven) Branting, in Lewiston, Idaho. Also surviving are a daughter-in-law, Liz Wick of Edmonton, and a son-in-law, Ulf Johansson of Sicamous. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 14 nephews and nieces. To her great-grandchildren, she was "(tall) G-G." In our hearts forever.

Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
