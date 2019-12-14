Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite Lillian Jickling. View Sign Obituary

JICKLING, Marguerite Lillian Marguerite Jickling passed away peacefully in Victoria, on December 9, 2019, in her 100th year. She was born in Saskatoon on March 8, 1920, to Horace and Lily Newell who had emigrated from England. Mom lived on Avenue L and later J with her three beloved siblings: older twin brothers, Leslie and Cyril, and younger sister, Lena Joyce, who survives her. Theirs was a loving home. Mom's journals are full of happy memories of growing up on the prairies and of the friends she made along the way. Rooted deep in her beginnings were a strong faith, compassion for others and love for family. At 21, aboard a train to Ottawa, Marguerite met Leon Douglas, a volunteer in the naval reserve heading to Halifax. After meeting in April, they were engaged in August and married in December in Victoria where they settled. Mom's first accomplishment was learning how to cook and then came her four children, of whom she was most proud: Marilyn (Peter), Leona (Mark), Patricia (Dean), and Douglas (Kathryn). Mom became a dedicated member of St. Alban's Anglican Church where she taught Sunday school for forty years and worked with the Women's Auxiliary. Baking and serving at church teas, luncheons and bazaars brought Mom happiness. Her quick typing skills came in handy for creating the church cookbook. She also volunteered with the Girl Guides and served with the Guild of Health. Mom was grateful for her many blessings, including her nieces, nephews, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family thanks her dear friend, Bertha Culbertson, the dedicated staff and volunteers at Selkirk, and the parish of St. Peter and St. Paul's, for their devoted care of Mom in her final years. A celebration of life will take place in the new year when the four siblings can come together.





