PREVOST, Marguerite (Peggy) Passed away peacefully at home August 8, 2019. Peggy was the wife of Dr. E.C. Prevost (OB/GYN). She enjoyed cooking, her dogs and her many close friends. Peggy was the first woman accepted into law at UBC but was unable to attend due to family illness. She edited fine arts and history at UVIC. Peggy had a life long passion for dogs and animal safety. No service by request. Peggy was a strong supporter of the SPCA; in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the SPCA.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019