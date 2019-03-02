Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite STEVENSON. View Sign

STEVENSON, Marguerite April 30, 1924 - February 13, 2019 Marguerite passed away February 13th, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Robert James, son-in-law, Glenn Zwick, and niece Sharon, and is survived by her four loving children and partners: Richard (Gepke), Larry (Sherry), Donna, and Debbie (Jack); her grandchildren Christian, Marika, Adrian, Alyssa, Jamie, Brian, Meaghan, Kelly, Kristy, Carley; and her two great-grandchildren, Holly and Anna; her sister Angie Rossiter and her nieces, Lori and Valerie; and Bob's sister's family, spouses, and children. A long-time registered nurse, Marg - or Stevie - as her co-workers affectionately called her -- always put others' needs ahead of her own. She was down to earth and had a great sense of humor, cracking jokes almost up until the moment she passed. Marg truly valued her friendships and put energy into sustaining them - many lasting for 50 plus years. She was an excellent quilter and gardener and instilled a love of beauty and knowledge in all her children. She will be deeply missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know her. The family wishes to extend its thanks to all the dedicated staff in the ECU2 ward of the Saanich Peninsula Hospital for their exceptional care of our mother and helping to ease her passage. In accordance with her wishes, Marg has been cremated. A memorial service will be arranged and announced in the spring. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019

