WATSON Marguerite Wilhelmina (Page) Marguerite passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born in St. Catharines, Ontario on October 22, 1926. She is predeceased by her husband Roy (1991) and her son Stephen (2017). Mom is lovingly remembered by sons Roy (Sharon), Tom (Brenda), grandchildren Thomas (Alli), Matthew, Terrence, Brandon, Stephanie (Paul), Michael, Megan (Dan), brother Clinton (Jean deceased), nephew Brian (Sharon), niece Valerie, niece Anne (Peter). St.Ca
tharines is where Marguerite met Roy, the love of her life, and from Ontario, the couple began their family in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. Settling later in Victoria, they raised three sons surrounded by a wealth of friends while spending many weekends camping at Miracle Beach. With a feisty and entrepreneurial spirit, Marguerite was driven by anything she wanted to accomplish. Her many talents shone in cultivating beautiful dahlia gardens, creating numerous quilts and knitting for family and friends, bottling pears, peaches, plums, and cherries, bowling; a 5pin champion, designing the family home with clipped magazine pictures, managing the bazaar at St. Aidans, and becoming a grandmaster in duplicate bridge at the age of 80. Marguerite's adventurous nature led her to learn French as she travelled with Roy through France and New Zealand. Later, she travelled on her own to Central America and Hawaii with family. Eager to see new places and explore gardens she loved to go for a "drive". Marguerite was known to sport an animated conversation or two and her love for animals was especially evident with her beloved Hannah. Family meant the world to Marguerite and she generously supported them along with several charities. The family thanks the nurses and Dr. Sean on the Rehabilitation Unit at VGH for their heartfelt care. A very sincere thank you is extended to Dr. Woodley for his loving care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com