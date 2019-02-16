Mari Cromwell (Davies) Paige passed away at age 98 on February 9, 2019 in Victoria, BC. Born May 31, 1920 in Cardiff, Wales, U.K., to Beatrice May Cromwell and David Gwilym Davies, she was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Bruce Flood Paige and former wife of the late Dr. Michael W.L. Mutch. Mari was predeceased by her infant son, Roger Mutch; and brother, William Cromwell Davies. Mari had a long and varied nursing career, including London during the Blitz.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mari C. Paige.
Mari is survived by her loving stepdaughters, Rosemary Plummer (Paige) of Victoria BC and Diana Paige of Cumberland, BC. as well as grandchildren Colin, Renee, Brendan, Allison and Megan, and seven Great-grandchildren.
Thanks to Dr. Vaughan and all the staff of Amica at the Gorge.
Published in The Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019