AMARAL, Maria Conceição It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Maria Conceição Amaral on July 7, 2020. Maria was born on October 6, 1939 in Azores, Portugal. She was predeceased by her daughter Edna who passed as an infant far too soon, as well as her loving husband of 54 years, Jaime, in 2012. Maria is survived by her adoring children Sueli, Delson, and Marco, her 5 grandchildren, Denise, Jennifer, Cheyenne, Tyler, and Noah, who she absolutely adored, as well as numerous cousins and friends. At 13 years old, Maria met her future husband Jaime in their home village of Achadinha in Portugal. They later married and in pursuit of a better life, moved to Brazil in 1958. There, all of their children were born, where they continued to live and raise their family for 16 years. In 1973, Maria and Jaime's continued pursuits led them to Victoria, BC, becoming their forever home. Maria spent part of her career working for the Royal Jubilee Hospital. She later went on to pursue her own business making custom drapery until her retirement. This was a natural fit for Maria who excelled at crafting anything by hand. Between the beautiful crocheted or embroidered pieces, or custom drapes she made, many homes have been adorned with her impeccable work. Maria was equally talented at cooking and baking, and was well known for her incredible Portuguese and Brazilian cuisine. As an expression of her love, she would often prepare food and call her children or grandchildren over to pick up some of the delightful dishes or treats she lovingly prepared with so much heart. She also spent many hours preparing baked goods to donate to many of the festivals at the Portuguese Hall. Maria possessed an unparalleled work ethic, a feisty spirit, and a compassionate heart. She met every challenge or obstacle with strength, courage, and determination. Her family was her entire reason for being; everything she did was for her husband, children, and grandchildren. Maria sorely missed her husband Jaime every day after his passing. It brings us comfort to know that they are together again and that together, their love will continue to shine over us all. "Vai Com Deus until we meet again". Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held for immediate family. A memorial mass will be held at a future date once permissible.