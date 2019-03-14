Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Da Conceicao Sousa Corvelo Andrade. View Sign

ANDRADE, Maria Da Conceicao Sousa Corvelo July 27, 1940 - March 10, 2019 It is with great sadness that our family is announcing the passing of our beloved mother, Maria Da Conceicao Sousa Corvelo Andrade. Maria passed away suddenly on March 10th, reuniting with her parents, Maria Sousa and Manuel Corvelo; brother, Manuel and sisters, Maria, Rosa, and Virgina. Maria was born and raised in Santa Maria, Acores, Portugal. This is where she met her husband, Antonio and started a family. In 1974 they moved to Cambridge, ON and then Winnipeg, MB, spending the last 23 years in Victoria, BC. Maria always loved the outdoors. She loved the garden and just sitting on the patio or by the ocean. She loved cooking, baking and teaching her grandchildren family traditions. It was always about family for Maria. Having a houseful of family and friends brought so much joy to her. Her contagious smile and laugh will be forever missed. Maria is survived by her husband of 60 years, Antonio; her children, Joe (Ivana), Ines, Antonio Jr. (Debbie), Duarte (Liam), Silvino (Mara), Henrique (Anita); grandchildren, Cristina, Laura, Sandra, Joe Jr., Antonio Jr., Ashlee, Gisella, Delgado, Tiago; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Emeila and many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Prayers will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church at 5:00 pm on Friday, March 15. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Church at 12:30 pm on Saturday, March 16 with entombment to follow at Royal Oak Mausoleum. Refreshments will follow at the Greek Church Hall across the street from Our Lady of Fatima Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at







