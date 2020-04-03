It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Maria. Mom was predeceased by her husband Marcello in 2015, her sister Rina, brother Franco and twin sister Luigia. Left to mourn are her daughter Susan (Dave) Fair and son Joe (Cathy) Dardengo, and grandchildren Jesse (Jasmine) Dardengo, Steven (Danielle) Dardengo and Patrick (Ashley) Fair. Maria was born in Brugnera, Italy and immigrated to Australia as a young bride. The family moved back to Italy in 1970 then moved to Victoria in 1974. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. When mom was not in the garden tending to her flowers she could be found in the kitchen cooking one of her many fabulous meals for her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. in lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020