Rita de Jong died peacefully at home surrounded by her children on August 1, 2019.



She is survived by her three children, Casey de Jong (Kathleen), Simon de Jong (Lenore), and Nancy Hemmings, her 7 grandchildren, and her 17 great-grandchildren. Rita will be remembered as a loving, generous, and kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was greatly loved, and she will be greatly missed.



At Rita's request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation.



"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one.



I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done."



Helen Lowrie Marshall

