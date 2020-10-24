It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Elvira DeMelo (Martins) announce her passing, on Monday morning, October 19th, 2020 at the age of 89.



Elvira was born on December 19th, 1930 in San Miguel, Açores, Portugal. She immigrated to Victoria, BC Canada in 1957 where she met her husband Jose and married in 1958.



Elvira worked as a seamstress most of her life until she retired from W&J Wilsons in Victoria. Her passions included sewing, needlepoint, cooking large family dinners and later, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. She enjoyed travels to Hawaii, Boston, Mexico, Portugal and voyaged on a number of cruises.



She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Elvira is survived by her daughter Cidalia (Kevin), son Carlos, grandchildren Shauna, Paula, Brandon, Myles, and great-grandson Dallas and sisters Mary and Mariazinha, brother Carlos, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews living in Canada & United States.



She is predeceased by her husband Jose (2003) of 44 years, and 2 younger brothers, Antonio & Alfred.



