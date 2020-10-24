1/1
Maria Elvira DeMelo
December 19, 1930 - October 19, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Elvira DeMelo (Martins) announce her passing, on Monday morning, October 19th, 2020 at the age of 89.

Elvira was born on December 19th, 1930 in San Miguel, Açores, Portugal. She immigrated to Victoria, BC Canada in 1957 where she met her husband Jose and married in 1958.

Elvira worked as a seamstress most of her life until she retired from W&J Wilsons in Victoria. Her passions included sewing, needlepoint, cooking large family dinners and later, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson. She enjoyed travels to Hawaii, Boston, Mexico, Portugal and voyaged on a number of cruises.

She will be deeply missed by her friends and family. Elvira is survived by her daughter Cidalia (Kevin), son Carlos, grandchildren Shauna, Paula, Brandon, Myles, and great-grandson Dallas and sisters Mary and Mariazinha, brother Carlos, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews living in Canada & United States.

She is predeceased by her husband Jose (2003) of 44 years, and 2 younger brothers, Antonio & Alfred.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved