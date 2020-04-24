MEURSING, Maria J. (Mieke) March 12, 1917 - April 15, 2020 Maria passed peacefully at Sidney All Care on April 15, 2020. Born in Indonesia to missionary parents, she worked as a Registered Nurse in Holland during WWII and then as Matron in a children's hospital. An avid gardener, Maria started a Fuchsia Society in Holland and has a fuchsia named after her. Maria was predeceased by her husband, Henk Meursing and all her siblings. She is survived by family in Holland and many caring friends. Many thanks to the Staff at Sidney All Care, Sylvia Post and Walt Chamberlain. No Service by request.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020