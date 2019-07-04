Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Maria passed away on April 28, 2019. She was born, raised and educated in Santiago, Chile eventually moving to Canada. Maria worked for many years at the UVIC library and was an avid reader and world traveler who spoke several languages. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence. Maria will be missed by her nephews and nieces and extended family in Chile and many friends in Canada and abroad. A memorial mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4049 Gordon Head Road in Victoria on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:30 pm with a reception to follow at the church hall. Published in The Times Colonist from July 4 to July 5, 2019

