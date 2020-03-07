PERDIGAO, Maria Liduina (nee de Madeiros) Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal on June 1, 1935, Liduina sadly passed away on March 2, 2020 in Sidney, BC. Liduina came to Canada in 1975 with her husband, Manuel Soares Perdigao (deceased November 30, 1999). Most important to Liduina was her family and her religion. She was a devout Catholic and was proud to make her lifelike paper flowers for her church. She loved to garden, sew, and spend time with her friends and family. She will be fondly remembered by her sons Manuel (Shannon) and Carlos (Kim, Benjamin, Taryn), her nieces in Victoria, Rita (Bill) McCreadie and Teresa (Joe, Suzanne) Pimentel, and friends and family in Canada, the US and Portugal. Prayers will be held on Monday, March 9, 6:30pm at First Memorial Funeral Services, 4725 Falaise Drive and Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 10:00am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive. Donations in her name may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be offered through First Memorial at: www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020