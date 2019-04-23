CRAVEIRO, Maria Lourdes Maria was born February 19, 1927 in Feteiras, Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal and passed away April 14, 2019 in Kamloops, British Columbia. Survived by her loving husband Dimas and her three children, Lucy, Dimas and John, her ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Maria was predeceased her daughter Goretti. Maria was a kind and generous woman. She inspired people to forgive and have empathy for others. Maria brought out the best in family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Prayers will be recited on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of Fatima Church, 4635 Elk Lake Drive. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday April 26 at 10 a.m. in the church. Entombment will follow at Royal Oak Mausoleum. No flowers by request, should friends desire donations to a charity of donor's choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be expressed at: www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Arrangements entrusted to Schoening funeral Service (250 374 1454) and McCall Gardens & Sequoia Centre (250 385 4465)
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019